Books-A-Million to Open New Store at Stafford Marketplace

A new Books-A-Million store is coming to Stafford Marketplace, marking the return of a major bookstore to the busy Garrisonville Road shopping center.

The new store will open in the former Party City space, covering about 13,000 square feet, next to where a larger Borders Books & Music once operated before the chain closed its doors nationwide more than a decade ago.

According to Stafford County building records, the company filed for a commercial change permit (No. CC253014554) for interior alterations to the space. The permit was issued on August 1, 2025, and inspections are now underway. Subsequent electrical, plumbing, mechanical, fire, and signage permits have also been submitted and are under review.

The new store will be the first major bookseller to operate in the county since Borders closed, and excitement has been building among residents eager for a nearby place to browse books, magazines, and gifts.

Books-A-Million, based in Birmingham, Alabama, operates more than 200 stores nationwide. The retailer is known for offering a wide selection of books, games, toys, and gifts, often with an in-store Joe Muggs Coffee café.

Books-A-Million did not respond to a request for comment about the Stafford store, including its expected opening date, number of jobs, or any special features planned for the location.

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