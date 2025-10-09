News Supervisors Greenlight Study for Kline Property, Keeping Age-Restricted Housing Option Alive By Uriah Kiser Published October 9, 2025 at 2:00PM A former plan to subdivide Kline Farm in 2023. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William Board of County Supervisors #VRE #Yesli Vega