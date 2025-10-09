Liberia house marks 200 years with family event in Manassas

Liberia House, one of Manassas’ oldest and most storied landmarks, will celebrate its 200th anniversary with a special event this Saturday, October 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 8601 Portner Avenue.

The event will commemorate the site’s rich history, which spans from its beginnings as a plantation built in 1825 to its roles as a Civil War hospital, dairy farm, and family home. Today, Liberia is a public park owned by the City of Manassas. Visitors will be able to explore how the site has reflected the evolution of the local community over two centuries.

Built by enslaved laborers for William James Weir and his wife, Harriett Bladen Mitchell Weir, Liberia House played a key role during the Civil War. It served as headquarters for both Confederate and Union troops and hosted visits from both Confederate President Jefferson Davis and U.S. President Abraham Lincoln. Union soldier graffiti still marks its walls.

Saturday’s celebration will include guided tours of the house from basement to attic, 19th-century games, a scavenger hunt, and live music. Historian Marion Ransell Dobbins will speak on the African American experience at Liberia and discuss historical foodways. Artist Stephanie McGee will demonstrate the art of quilling.

Parking is available at the City’s Public Works Facility, Didlake, and the Manassas Museum, with shuttle service to the event. The 18-acre property is typically open for limited hours in summer and during special city events.

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