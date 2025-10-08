Osbourn High’s Victoria Ingram named National Merit Semifinalist

Victoria Ingram, a senior at Osbourn High School in Manassas, has been named a Semifinalist in the 2026 National Merit Scholarship Program—placing her among the top one percent of high school seniors nationwide.

Ingram was surprised with the honor during a recent celebration at Osbourn, attended by school administrators, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Newman, members of the School Board, and her family. Principal Dr. Jennifer Chapman praised Ingram as one of the school’s most dedicated and future-focused students.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is a prestigious academic competition that began in 1955. Students enter the program by taking the PSAT/NMSQT as juniors; over 1.3 million students from 20,000 U.S. high schools competed this year. Only about 16,000 earn Semifinalist status.

Ingram now advances in the competition by submitting a detailed scholarship application. Roughly 95% of Semifinalists are expected to become Finalists, with scholarship winners announced in spring 2026. This year, 10 students from the Prince William County region earned the Semifinalist distinction.

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