Obituary: Nathan Frank Piazza (1975-2025)

Nathan Frank Piazza (Age 50)

Memorial service info

Nathan Frank Piazza of Charlottesville passed away at home on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

He was born on July 19, 1975, the son of the late Leon E Piazza and late Martha G Piazza of Woodbridge.

A graduate of Woodbridge High School, he received a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from the University of Virginia and did doctoral work at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. A computer engineer (and avid gamer!), he had worked in Charlottesville, San Francisco, and Oakland, CA, as well as remotely.

He is survived by a sister, Ann Piazza of Eugene, OR (Chris Jensen); brothers Nicholas Piazza of Minneapolis (Mary Pumphrey); Paul Piazza of Graton, CA (Rose Roberts); and Patrick Piazza of San Francisco as well as nieces Morgan Piazza of Graton and Sage Piazza of Portland, OR and nephews Cyrus Piazza of Graton, James Pumphrey of Minneapolis, and Ben Jensen of San Francisco. He is also survived by an aunt, Lynn Suzanne Gochenour of Staunton, VA.

As per Nathan’s wishes, his ashes will be interred at Oakwood Cemetery in Richmond in the Gochenour family plot.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Submitted by Bennett Funeral Home Mechanicsville