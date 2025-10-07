James Madison University announces summer 2025 graduates

HARRISONBURG, Va. — James Madison University is pleased to announce the following students who graduated during the August 2025 commencement exercises.

Abigail Gfrerer of Montclair graduated with a degree(s) in Education – MEd.

Alexis Harju of Gainseville graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.

Alyssa Dunlap of Dumfries graduated with a degree(s) in Sport & Rec Management – BS.

Anabelle Lindley of Woodbridge graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.

Calvin Hsieh of Gainesville graduated with a degree(s) in Communication Studies – BS.

Carson Matsuda of Woodbridge graduated with a degree(s) in Kinesiology – BS.

Hannah Munson of Bristow graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.

Hebron Samson of Woodbridge graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.

Isabella Burgos of Gainesville graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.

Joseph Hsieh of Gainesville graduated with a degree(s) in Communication Studies – BS.

Justin Cox of Manassas graduated with a degree(s) in Sport & Rec Management – BS.

Khadijah Barnes of Stafford graduated with a degree(s) in Psychology – BS.

Linneall Naylor of Lake Ridge graduated with a degree(s) in Individualized Study – BIS.

Madelyn Vo of Bristow graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.

Madison Brewer of Stafford graduated with a degree(s) in Geography – BS.

Margaret May of Manassas graduated with a degree(s) in Geology – BS.

Matthew Ramey of Dumfries graduated with a degree(s) in Kinesiology – BS.

Nathaniel Haskovec of Dumfries graduated with a degree(s) in Economics – BBA.

Nicholas Egan of Bristow graduated with a degree(s) in Computer Science – BS.

Priscila Suarez of Gainesville graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.

Rabia Ghawider of Bristow graduated with a degree(s) in Psychology – BS.

Rahul Jagtiani of Bristow graduated with a degree(s) in Communication Studies – BS.

Ryan Donnelly of Manassas graduated with a degree(s) in Hospitality Management – BS.

Shane Feden of Woodbridge graduated with a degree(s) in Sport & Rec Management – BS.

Siryet Girma of stafford graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.

Thomas Cantrell of Woodbridge VA graduated with a degree(s) in Computer Science – BS.

Vincent Parrish of Woodbridge graduated with a degree(s) in Music – BM.

Vincent Phan of Manassas graduated with a degree(s) in Computer Science – BS.

Founded in 1908, James Madison University is a public university located in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley.

JMU is one of the nation’s leading lights in higher education, where students enjoy engaging relationships with world-class faculty who drive education innovation and support advanced research.

With state-of-the art amenities and facilities, students have access to NCAA Division 1 athletics.

JMU also has the highest post-graduation job levels of all Virginia colleges.