James Madison University announces summer 2025 graduates

HARRISONBURG, Va. — James Madison University is pleased to announce the following students who graduated during the August 2025 commencement exercises.
- Abigail Gfrerer of Montclair graduated with a degree(s) in Education – MEd.
- Alexis Harju of Gainseville graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.
- Alyssa Dunlap of Dumfries graduated with a degree(s) in Sport & Rec Management – BS.
- Anabelle Lindley of Woodbridge graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.
- Calvin Hsieh of Gainesville graduated with a degree(s) in Communication Studies – BS.
- Carson Matsuda of Woodbridge graduated with a degree(s) in Kinesiology – BS.
- Hannah Munson of Bristow graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.
- Hebron Samson of Woodbridge graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.
- Isabella Burgos of Gainesville graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.
- Joseph Hsieh of Gainesville graduated with a degree(s) in Communication Studies – BS.
- Justin Cox of Manassas graduated with a degree(s) in Sport & Rec Management – BS.
- Khadijah Barnes of Stafford graduated with a degree(s) in Psychology – BS.
- Linneall Naylor of Lake Ridge graduated with a degree(s) in Individualized Study – BIS.
- Madelyn Vo of Bristow graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.
- Madison Brewer of Stafford graduated with a degree(s) in Geography – BS.
- Margaret May of Manassas graduated with a degree(s) in Geology – BS.
- Matthew Ramey of Dumfries graduated with a degree(s) in Kinesiology – BS.
- Nathaniel Haskovec of Dumfries graduated with a degree(s) in Economics – BBA.
- Nicholas Egan of Bristow graduated with a degree(s) in Computer Science – BS.
- Priscila Suarez of Gainesville graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.
- Rabia Ghawider of Bristow graduated with a degree(s) in Psychology – BS.
- Rahul Jagtiani of Bristow graduated with a degree(s) in Communication Studies – BS.
- Ryan Donnelly of Manassas graduated with a degree(s) in Hospitality Management – BS.
- Shane Feden of Woodbridge graduated with a degree(s) in Sport & Rec Management – BS.
- Siryet Girma of stafford graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.
- Thomas Cantrell of Woodbridge VA graduated with a degree(s) in Computer Science – BS.
- Vincent Parrish of Woodbridge graduated with a degree(s) in Music – BM.
- Vincent Phan of Manassas graduated with a degree(s) in Computer Science – BS.
Founded in 1908, James Madison University is a public university located in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley.
JMU is one of the nation’s leading lights in higher education, where students enjoy engaging relationships with world-class faculty who drive education innovation and support advanced research.
With state-of-the art amenities and facilities, students have access to NCAA Division 1 athletics.
JMU also has the highest post-graduation job levels of all Virginia colleges.