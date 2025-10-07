Press Release

James Madison University announces summer 2025 graduates

By Press Release

[Photo by Leon Wu on Unsplash]
HARRISONBURG, Va. — James Madison University is pleased to announce the following students who graduated during the August 2025 commencement exercises.

  • Abigail Gfrerer of Montclair graduated with a degree(s) in Education – MEd.
  • Alexis Harju of Gainseville graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.
  • Alyssa Dunlap of Dumfries graduated with a degree(s) in Sport & Rec Management – BS.
  • Anabelle Lindley of Woodbridge graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.
  • Calvin Hsieh of Gainesville graduated with a degree(s) in Communication Studies – BS.
  • Carson Matsuda of Woodbridge graduated with a degree(s) in Kinesiology – BS.
  • Hannah Munson of Bristow graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.
  • Hebron Samson of Woodbridge graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.
  • Isabella Burgos of Gainesville graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.
  • Joseph Hsieh of Gainesville graduated with a degree(s) in Communication Studies – BS.
  • Justin Cox of Manassas graduated with a degree(s) in Sport & Rec Management – BS.
  • Khadijah Barnes of Stafford graduated with a degree(s) in Psychology – BS.
  • Linneall Naylor of Lake Ridge graduated with a degree(s) in Individualized Study – BIS.
  • Madelyn Vo of Bristow graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.
  • Madison Brewer of Stafford graduated with a degree(s) in Geography – BS.
  • Margaret May of Manassas graduated with a degree(s) in Geology – BS.
  • Matthew Ramey of Dumfries graduated with a degree(s) in Kinesiology – BS.
  • Nathaniel Haskovec of Dumfries graduated with a degree(s) in Economics – BBA.
  • Nicholas Egan of Bristow graduated with a degree(s) in Computer Science – BS.
  • Priscila Suarez of Gainesville graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.
  • Rabia Ghawider of Bristow graduated with a degree(s) in Psychology – BS.
  • Rahul Jagtiani of Bristow graduated with a degree(s) in Communication Studies – BS.
  • Ryan Donnelly of Manassas graduated with a degree(s) in Hospitality Management – BS.
  • Shane Feden of Woodbridge graduated with a degree(s) in Sport & Rec Management – BS.
  • Siryet Girma of stafford graduated with a degree(s) in Health Sciences – BS.
  • Thomas Cantrell of Woodbridge VA graduated with a degree(s) in Computer Science – BS.
  • Vincent Parrish of Woodbridge graduated with a degree(s) in Music – BM.
  • Vincent Phan of Manassas graduated with a degree(s) in Computer Science – BS.

Founded in 1908, James Madison University is a public university located in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley.

JMU is one of the nation’s leading lights in higher education, where students enjoy engaging relationships with world-class faculty who drive education innovation and support advanced research.

With state-of-the art amenities and facilities, students have access to NCAA Division 1 athletics.

JMU also has the highest post-graduation job levels of all Virginia colleges.

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