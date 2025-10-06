Prince William Fire & Rescue to host countywide open houses for Fire Prevention Week

Families across Prince William County are invited to meet their local firefighters and explore fire stations during a series of open houses on Saturday, October 11, 2025, as part of Fire Prevention Week celebrations.

This year’s national theme, “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home,” highlights the safe use and storage of rechargeable batteries commonly found in phones, laptops, and other household devices.

The Prince William County Fire & Rescue System and its volunteer partners will open stations countywide from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with some stations offering extended or later hours. Guests can tour stations, climb aboard fire trucks and ambulances, and enjoy interactive demonstrations designed to teach lifesaving safety tips.

Countywide Participation

More than 20 fire and rescue stations are participating in the event, including volunteer departments in Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton (OWL), Dumfries-Triangle, Dale City, Nokesville, Buckhall, Lake Jackson, Yorkshire, Stone House, and Prince William County Fire & Rescue stations in Manassas, Gainesville, and Haymarket.

Each station will host its own lineup of family-friendly activities:

Station 7 (Lake Jackson) will feature demonstrations of forcible entry, a bounce house, and fire extinguisher training.

Station 8 (Yorkshire) will offer hands-only CPR training, child fingerprinting with the Sheriff’s Office, and a noon auto extrication demonstration, plus raffle prizes and refreshments.

Station 14 (OWL on Hedges Run Road) will host a vehicle extrication demonstration at 2 p.m., along with face painting and balloon art.

Station 16 (Buckhall) will feature a fire safety obstacle course, fingerprinting services, and a lithium battery recycling program.

Station 25 (Nokesville) will present Jaws-of-Life demonstrations, a fire truck–themed moon bounce, a children’s obstacle course, and a raffle for a “Ride to School on a Fire Truck.”

Building Community Through Safety

The open houses are designed to strengthen ties between residents and first responders while promoting fire prevention education. Families can meet firefighters, learn how to plan safe home evacuations, and discover simple steps to prevent electrical and battery-related fires.

Fire Chief Thomas L. LaBelle encourages residents to take part in this year’s events as a hands-on way to learn safety skills that can save lives.

For a complete list of participating stations, visit pwcva.gov/department/fire-rescue/fire-stations.