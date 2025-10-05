Prince William County’s Demographics Hub wins National Government Experience Project Award

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA — Prince William County earned a 2025 Government Experience Project Award in the County Government Category from the Center for Digital Government (CDG) for its Demographics Hub – an interactive, web platform that makes county demographic information easily accessible to residents, businesses and policymakers.

Launched in 2024, the hub provides on-demand access to up-to-date population, housing and economic data, significantly enhancing transparency and informed decision-making. Instead of digging through static tables or reports, users can now:

Explore neighborhood demographic trends

See how growth impacts services and infrastructure

Understand data that guides the locations of future projects, such as police and fire stations

“This award highlights Prince William County’s commitment to transparency and innovation,” said County Executive Chris Shorter. “The Demographics Hub makes complex data accessible to everyone, so that decisions about our community are grounded in accurate, timely information. By putting this data at people’s fingertips, we’re helping to build a more informed and engaged community.”

“This award reflects the innovation, dedication and ingenuity our DoIT team brings every day to improving service delivery countywide,” said Rob Mancini, Chief Information Officer and Director of the Department of Information Technology. “The Demographics Hub is more than a technology solution – it’s a testament to how focusing on enhancing user experiences can transform what it means to deliver excellence, efficiency and value by making critical demographic data more accessible and actionable for every constituent.”

The Demographics Hub was developed by the county’s Department of Information Technology Geospatial Technology Services (GTS) Team using Environmental Systems Research Institute’s ArcGIS platform. The hub replaces static data tables that can be difficult to understand with intuitive dashboards and widgets that make it easy for users to quickly find the demographic information they need on-demand, or get help from the GTS Team. Automated updates ensure the most current data is available while reducing manual effort and improving accuracy.

The Center for Digital Government’s Government Experience Project Awards honor U.S. states, counties, cities and special districts that push the boundaries of service delivery through technology. Last year, the Demographics Hub received a Virginia Commonwealth Technology Award for innovative use of data and analytics.

Explore the Demographics Hub and find out more information at pwcva.gov/demographics.

Prince William County is the second-largest county in the Commonwealth of Virginia with a population of nearly 489,000.