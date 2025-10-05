High school artists invited to compete in ‘Off the Wall’ exhibit

MANASSAS, Va. – The ARTfactory is now accepting student submissions for its 22nd Annual Off the Wall High School Art Exhibit & Competition, showcasing young talent from Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park.

Open to all high school students in grades 9–12, the competition includes categories like Art & Technology, Painting/Drawing, Photography, Poetry, and Wearable Art. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on November 13, 2025, via an online form. Accepted artists will be notified by November 17.

The exhibit will run from December 18, 2025, to January 25, 2026, at the ARTfactory on Battle Street in Old Town Manassas. Winners will be recognized during an awards ceremony on January 10, 2026, from 2 to 4 p.m., with a snow date of January 17.

Each entry will be judged by professionals in the respective fields. Students may submit to multiple categories, and wearable art participants will even get a chance to walk the runway during the awards ceremony. Guidelines specify that wearable entries must be made with at least 50% recycled materials.

This opportunity offers students a professional gallery experience and a platform to express their creativity. For full details and entry forms, visit the ARTfactory’s application page. The information was shared in a press release from the ARTfactory.

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