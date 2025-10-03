VRE to hold 5th Annual Tour de VRE this Saturday

The Virginia Railway Express (VRE) will host the 5th Annual Tour de VRE on Saturday, October 4.

This year’s route will follow VRE’s Manassas Line, with a 35-mile ride beginning at Backlick Road Station in Fairfax County and ending at Broad Run Station in Prince William County. Along the way, cyclists will visit several VRE stations and the communities they serve, including Springfield, Burke, Clifton, Manassas, and Bristow. An 8-mile ride will begin at Manassas Park Station and end at Broad Run Station.

Tour de VRE raises funds and awareness for the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation in honor of Maria Foster, a member of the VRE family. The event also showcases how cycling and commuter rail promote sustainable, healthy, and connected travel throughout Northern Virginia. Over 200 participants, representing local leaders, cycling enthusiasts, and VRE staff, will join the ride. More information about the event is available at vre.org/tourdevre.

WHEN:

Saturday, October 4, 2025

9:00 AM – 35-mile ride begins at Backlick Road Station

10:45 AM – 8-mile ride begins at Manassas Park Station

~12:00– Finish at Broad Run Station

12:30 – Remarks at Broad Run celebration

WHERE:

Start: Backlick Road VRE Station

6900 Hechinger Drive

Springfield, VA 22150

Finish: Broad Run VRE Station

10637 Piper Lane

Bristow, VA 20136

VRE, the nation’s 13th largest commuter rail service, connects Central and Northern Virginia with the District of Columbia. VRE is recognized for its provision of safe, reliable, convenient, and comfortable transportation. Its two lines, Manassas and Fredericksburg, serve 19 stations, including two – L’Enfant and Union Station – in D.C. VRE is co-owned and co-operated by the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission and the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission. Additional information, including fares and schedules, is available at .vre.org.