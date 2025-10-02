Attempted Burglary at Manassas Insurance Office

Authorities are investigating an attempted burglary at Trucordia Insurance on Ambassador Drive near Manassas. Officers responded on September 30 after discovering pry marks on the exterior doors. The investigation suggests that the attempt occurred sometime since September 16. Fortunately, no entry was made, and nothing was reported missing from the premises.
Here’s the full press release:
Attempted Commercial Burglary – On September 30 at 10:20AM, officers responded to Trucordia Insurance located at 10755 Ambassador Dr in Manassas (20109) to investigate an attempted burglary. The investigation revealed sometime since September 16, forced entry had been attempted into the business after pry marks were discovered on exterior doors. No entry appeared to have been made into the business, and no property was reported missing.