Reckless driver leads troopers on early-morning chase through Prince William and into D.C.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia State Police trooper tried to pull over a reckless driver on Interstate 95 early this morning, but the driver took off—leading troopers on a wild chase through Prince William County and into Washington, D.C.

The pursuit began around 4:48 a.m. near mile marker 162 on I-95 southbound. The suspect exited at Prince William Parkway, drove through several county roads, then jumped onto Route 123 heading toward Route 1 and back onto I-95—this time going northbound.

At one point, the suspect sideswiped another vehicle on Route 1 before merging onto I-95 again. The chase continued onto Interstate 395 northbound, where troopers used spike strips to stop the car just before reaching D.C. limits.

The driver bailed and jumped off a bridge onto a catwalk before running off. Despite help from Arlington County Police, U.S. Park Police, and D.C. police, the suspect got away.

The case is still under investigation, according to a Virginia State Police press release.

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