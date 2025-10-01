&pizza offers 30% off for government employees in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – & Pizza’s Woodbridge shop is offering 30% off in-store purchases for government workers who show an official government-issued ID, available today through October 12, 2025. The company says the discount is also available at other &pizza locations. The Woodbridge shop is at 2453 Prince William Parkway, Woodbridge, Virginia 22192.

The offer applies to in-store orders and requires a valid government ID at checkout. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday–Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday–Saturday. Customers should confirm participation and details with their local shop before ordering.

The promotion comes as the federal government shutdown began on October 1, disrupting services and furloughing employees across agencies nationwide, including many who live and work in the Washington region. &pizza said the temporary discount is intended as a small show of support for public servants facing uncertainty during the impasse.