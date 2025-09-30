Prince William jury convicts Quintin Kyker, 30, of sex crimes against 13-year-old; recommends 596-year sentence

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth announces the successful prosecution of Quintin Kyker, 30, for the sexual abuse and exploitation of a 13-year-old in Prince William County from 2022 to 2023.

On September 25, 2025, a Prince William County jury convicted Kyker of three counts of carnal knowledge, one count of production of child pornography (first offense), one count of reproduction of child pornography, and 24 counts of the subsequent output of child pornography.

The jury recommended a jail sentence of 596 years and a fine of $85,000. Kyker’s formal sentencing is scheduled for January 9, 2026, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 365 years to life. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Buck and Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Zoe Bair. Kyker faces similar charges in Fairfax County, currently set for after his sentencing in Prince William County.

In October 2022, the Fairfax County Police Department received a report of a 16-year-old female being solicited and exploited for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) by a 26-year-old male, later identified as Quintin Kyker.

In December 2022, a search warrant executed at Kyker’s residence resulted in the seizure of multiple electronic devices, including an Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. A partial data extraction uncovered numerous message threads, images, and videos depicting sexual abuse and CSAM involving Kyker and minor victims.

Fairfax County Police Detectives Allbritton and Randazzo identified CSAM on Kyker’s phone, with geolocation data linking the videos to an address in Prince William County. Prince William County Police were contacted and confirmed that the address belonged to the 13-year-old victim, whose appearance matched that of the individual in the videos.

In March 2023, a forensic interview with the minor victim revealed she met Kyker via Snapchat’s “Quick Add” feature shortly after her thirteenth birthday. She met him in person multiple times, during which Kyker engaged in and filmed sexual acts with the child. Over several months, at Kyker’s request and under coercion, the minor victim sent him nude images of herself and videos of herself engaging in sexual acts. Kyker also sent the juvenile nude photos of himself.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth offered the following comment:

“This case underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting our community’s children from sexual predators. The courage of the victim in testifying and the diligent work of Fairfax County Police Department’s Child Exploitation Unit and prosecutors ensured justice was served. We will continue to pursue the maximum penalties for those who exploit and harm our youth.”

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney extends gratitude to Victim Witness Case Manager Kristen Marek for her invaluable assistance and support to the victim. We also commend the dedicated efforts of the Fairfax County Police Department’s Child Exploitation Unit, with special recognition to Lead Detective Sergeant Blake Allbritton, Detective Sergeant Daniel Park, Detective Sergeant Steven Randazzo, and Detective Claudia Castro.

Amy Ashworth is the elected Commonwealth’s Attorney for Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. She was first elected in November 2019 and won re-election in November 2023.