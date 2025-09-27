Stafford lands $10.2 million to fix chronic flooding on Brooke Road

STAFFORD, Va. – Help is on the way for Brooke Road, one of Stafford County’s most flood-prone spots.

The county has secured more than $10.25 million in federal funding to address chronic flooding along a stretch of Brooke Road, known as the “S-Curves.” The money comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s PROTECT Grant Program, which aims to tackle disasters such as flooding and extreme weather.

About 450 residents rely on this road daily—it’s the only way in or out of their neighborhood. It’s also a busy route to the VRE station and local parks.

The project will raise the road by five feet, straighten out dangerous curves, and protect it from nearby Accokeek Creek, a tributary of the Potomac River that has been the source of repeated flooding.

Construction is expected to commence in spring or summer 2027 and is anticipated to be completed by 2028. Design work is already underway, with land acquisition scheduled to begin next year. The project will be federally funded but requires a 20% local match.

Want more details? Visit staffordcountyva.gov/brookeroad.

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