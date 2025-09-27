Fraud, Larceny, and Public Intoxication in Stafford County

A case of credit card fraud was reported on Coventry Court when a juvenile family member used a victim’s credit card information without permission. The incident is under investigation, and criminal complaints are pending.

At Walmart on Garrisonville Road, a male suspect attempted to steal items by concealing them in his clothing. He exited the store and entered a Chevrolet Malibu, after which a female accomplice returned the items for a gift card. Authorities are working to identify the suspects.

On Little Forest Church Road, a male was charged with public intoxication after becoming combative with friends over a bar tab. He was detained at Rappahannock Regional Jail until he sobered up.

Here’s the full press release:

FRAUD

Coventry Court, 9/25, 6:45 p.m. Deputy A.M. Oliveira responded to a fraud. The victim had his credit card information used without his permission. Deputy Oliveira discovered a juvenile family member was making transactions online without his consent. Criminal complaints for credit card fraud are pending. LARCENY

Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 9/25, 12:49 p.m. Sergeant J.W. Hutcheson responded to a

larceny. Staff advised a male suspect stuffed his pants with unpaid items. The male would leave the business and enter into a Chevrolet Malibu. Less than a minute later, a female would exit the Malibu and return the stolen items for a gift card. Sergeant Hutcheson is working to identify both suspects. PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Little Forest Church Road, 9/25, 7:07 p.m. Deputy D.A. Robertson responded to a disturbance. A male was getting combative with his friends over a bar tab. Deputy Robertson located the suspect in an intoxicated state in view of the public. He was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

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