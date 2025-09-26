Prince William Health District Releases 2025 Greater Prince William Community Health Assessment (CHA) Report

MANASSAS, Va. — The Prince William Health District (PWHD) in collaboration with the Community Healthcare Coalition of Greater Prince William (Coalition) released its 2025 Community Health Assessment (CHA) report. The CHA is a comprehensive report that highlights the health status, needs, and strengths of Greater Prince William. This assessment includes a robust analysis of local health data and community perspectives captured through a health survey and community conversations.

Assessment findings emphasize the critical need for continued efforts in three key areas:

Improving access to behavioral health services.

Expanding resources for the management of chronic conditions.

Addressing the social determinants of health including poverty, affordable housing, and food insecurity which all play significant roles in health outcomes.

Regional diversity was highlighted as both a strength of living in Greater Prince William, and a call to action for more culturally tailored health services and education through partnerships with trusted entities, including faith-based and advocacy organizations. Seniors, people living with disabilities, and those who rely on public transit expressed difficulty in traveling to reach medical appointments. Residents also raised challenges in accessing dental care, which can lead to worsening health conditions that are cost-prohibitive for residents on limited incomes.

“The CHA reveals that residents call for coordinated action to address persistent barriers to health and well-being. Lasting health improvements require more than reporting problems – they require multi-sector partnerships,” said Coalition Co-Chair and PWHD Lead Epidemiologist Diane Anderson, DrPH.

The coalition is sharing data findings and mobilizing across sectors this fall in preparation for a January 2026 meeting. At this meeting, community partners and residents will choose health issues to prioritize for the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP). For more information on how to join the coalition and community health improvement efforts, visit BeHealthyBeHappyPrinceWilliam.com. (BeHealthyBeHappyPrinceWilliam.com).