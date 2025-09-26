Free paper shredding event coming to Woodbridge in November

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Prince William County is offering residents a free and confidential way to get rid of old papers—just in time for a fall clean-out.

The county’s Solid Waste Division will host a document shredding event on Saturday, November 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the shredding trucks are full. It’ll be held in the Prince William Stadium parking lot at 7 County Complex Court in Woodbridge.

The event is for residents only—no businesses allowed. You can bring up to four boxes (no larger than 18x12x15 inches) of personal documents like bank statements or tax returns. Paper clips and staples don’t need to be removed.

Just load your items in the back of your vehicle and stay in your car when you arrive. Covered boxes are encouraged to prevent litter on the road.

More details, including what’s accepted and future shredding dates, are at pwcva.gov/trashandrecycling.

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