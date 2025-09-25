ARTfactory Presents: What the Walls Remember – A Haunting Factory of Fear Group Art Exhibit Featuring Over 80 Works by Local Artists

MANASSAS, Va. – In conjunction with ARTfactory’s annual Factory of Fear event and fundraiser, the Caton Merchant Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of “What the Walls Remember,” a juried group exhibition featuring over 80 compelling works of art by 60 talented artists from across the DMV region.

Running through November 8, this evocative exhibit explores themes that encompass the eerie, the mysterious, and the surreal. Instead of focusing primarily on traditional Halloween imagery, the exhibition casts a broader net, inviting viewers to explore the darker corners of artistic expression. Featured pieces include shadowy landscapes, haunting portraits, abstract expressions of emotion, and visual explorations of mortality and the unknown.

Visitors can expect a wide array of media on display, including photography, sculpture, mixed media, painting, textiles, fiber art, glass art, and printmaking.

“We wanted to create a space where artists could explore darker themes beyond typical Halloween tropes,” said Jordan Exum, curator of the exhibit. “This show brings together a remarkable mix of styles and perspectives that tap into emotion, storytelling, and imagination.”

What the Walls Remember runs from October 11 through November 8 at the Caton Merchant Gallery, located within the ARTfactory in Historic Downtown Manassas. Admission is free and open to the public. A free Artist Reception to accompany the exhibit will be held on Saturday, October 11, from 6 to 8 p.m.. It will feature Factory of Fear costumed actors who will intensify the eerie ambiance of the event.