Slugging in Stafford Rises Rain or Shine

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — GWRideConnect conducted its annual slug survey and observed significant activity at the Staffordboro and Warrenton Road Park and Ride lots.

At the Warrenton Road lot, surveyors counted 42 vehicles picking up 104 riders on Tuesday, September 9th. This marks the most substantial slugging presence at the Rt. 17 lot since before the pandemic. “Slugging at Rt. 17 is alive and well,” said Kerry McKenney, GWRideConnect Program Coordinator. “There is plenty of room for more commuters to join in, and many riders expressed interest in seeing greater participation.”

At the Staffordboro lot on Wednesday, September 10th, surveyors recorded hundreds of riders despite rainy and cool conditions. There was an increase in both riders and drivers over last year of 59% and 64% respectively. The first rider arrived at 3:57 a.m., and the last rider was picked up at 8:42 a.m. The Pentagon was again the most popular destination, followed by the Reagan Building, L’Enfant Plaza, the Mark Center, and Foggy Bottom.

GWRideConnect staff also observed limited slugging at other lots. At the Rt. 3 Gordon Rd Commuter lot, only four cars stopped, and one rider waited without success. At the Rt. 630 Courthouse Road lot, five cars picked up ten riders, with activity clustered around OmniRide commuter bus departures. “Slugging at Rt. 630 is beginning to gain traction,” said Leigh Anderson, GWRideConnect Program Director. “This lot has strong potential thanks to its direct access to the I-95 HOT lanes. Commuters may find the best success arriving 10 to 15 minutes before a scheduled OmniRide bus departure.”

Since its beginnings in the 1970s, slugging has been a highly effective form of carpooling that reduces vehicle miles traveled (VMT) along the I-95 corridor. Sometimes called casual or instant carpooling, slugging occurs when drivers pick up non-paying passengers at commuter lots and drop them at established destinations.

The count was moved this year from August to September to avoid overlapping with the first week of school. Staff believe the 2024 results were slightly impacted by the start of the school year.

The full 2025 slug survey report is available at: https://www.gwrideconnect.org/slugging-surveys, along with surveys from previous years.

During the survey, GWRideConnect staff engaged with commuters and shared information about the GWRideConnect program and the Guaranteed Ride Home program, which provides free rides home in the event of a qualifying emergency to those who carpool (including slugging), vanpool, or take transit at least twice a week.