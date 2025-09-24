Howell Branch Celebrates 15 Years of Service

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s William J. Howell Branch is celebrating 15 years of service on Thursday, October 9. A brief ceremony with refreshments will be held at 4 p.m. The branch is located at 806 Lyons Boulevard in Stafford County. Howell Branch’s anniversary celebration is open to the public and free of charge.

Opened in 2010 as England Run Branch, the library was renamed in 2018 to honor William J. Howell, retired Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates and Stafford County resident. “Over the last 15 years, Howell Branch has become a community hub for inspiration, learning, and connection,” said Executive Director Rebecca Purdy. “The branch has grown and thrived—thanks to the incredible support from Stafford County.”

Howell Branch is known for hosting popular events, including the annual CRRL-Con comic book convention and the Rappahannock Writers’ Conference. Howell Branch Manager Mary Buck shared, “Staff work hard to ensure that the branch offers something for everyone—from book groups and Grow a Reader storytimes to study rooms and other resources that bring people together.”

In addition to offering books, access to technology, and meeting/study room spaces, Howell is home to Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Access Services Department, dedicated to ensuring the library remains accessible to all customers.

The branch serves as the central hub for several key outreach initiatives: It supports Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Belmont and Partlow satellite locations, extending library services into rural areas where access can be limited. It is the headquarters for the Youth Services Library on the Go Van, a mobile initiative delivering literacy and STEM-focused activities at after-school programs, including those at Stafford Junction, Heritage Park Apartments, and Hazel Hill Apartments. It serves as the operating center for the Library’s Lobby Stops, bringing collections and requested items directly to more than a dozen assisted living facilities and senior apartment communities. Howell Branch has been central in the Library’s efforts to meet customers where they are, ensuring that all are able to partake in the Library’s mission of inspiring lifelong learning.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library invites the entire community to join the celebration and honor 15 years of service and growth at Howell Branch. For more information about Howell Branch’s 15th Anniversary Celebration, contact Executive Assistant Laura Baxter-Christopher.