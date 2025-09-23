Waterfall Road Closed in Haymarket Sept. 29 – Oct. 9

HAYMARKET, Va. — Waterfall Road (Route 601) between Mount Atlas Lane (Route 731) and Jackson Hollow Road (Route 680) will be closed to through traffic from 6:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29, until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9, to replace the bridge over Catharpin Creek, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Those needing to reach properties along Waterfall Road during the 10-day closure will have access, but will not be able to go beyond the bridge work site in either direction.

Through traffic will be detoured via Mount Atlas Lane, Simon Kenton Road (Route 1055,) and Jackson Hollow Road back to Waterfall Road.