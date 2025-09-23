PWC Works Wins Prestigious IT Award for Customer Service Innovation

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va.— Prince William County has been recognized with a Commonwealth of Virginia IT Award for PWC Works, the county’s centralized online engagement platform, in the category of “Serving the Customer and Business.”

The annual awards program, sponsored by the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) and Government Technology magazine, honors excellence in public sector information technology innovation. The award was announced during the 28th Annual Commonwealth of Virginia Innovative Technology Symposium (COVITS) on Sept. 16 in Richmond, Va.

PWC Works is a constituent-centered online engagement platform developed through collaboration among the Office of Communications and Engagement, the Department of Information Technology and multiple county departments. The platform enables constituent participation in government, and helps keep the public informed about the projects and initiatives that impact the Prince William community, including Permitting Process Improvements Initiative, Residential and Commerical Parking Initiative and PWC 311.

PWC Works also reflects the county’s broader GovX (government experience) and digital transformation strategy. Its focus on accessibility, transparency and user-centered design helps strengthen community trust and positions the county as a model for participatory, innovative local governance.

“This award reflects Prince William County’s commitment to making government more open, accessible and engaging,” said Prince William County Executive Chris Shorter. “PWC Works is more than just a platform, it’s a way of encouraging collaboration and dialogue with our community while keeping them informed about major projects that are happening in the county.”

The Commonwealth of Virginia IT Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in public sector technology. Honorees are selected for demonstrating innovation, efficiency and measurable impact on government operations and citizen services.

For more information about PWC Works, visit pwcworks.pwcva.gov.