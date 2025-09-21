Plane Slides on Runway at Manassas Airport After Gear Failure—No Injuries Reported

MANASSAS, Va. – A small jet slid hundreds of feet along the runway at Manassas Regional Airport after its landing gear failed Monday afternoon, but no one was hurt.

The Bombardier CL-600 twin-engine aircraft was attempting to land around 2:20 p.m. when the gear malfunctioned, causing the plane to skid approximately 200–300 feet before coming to a stop.

The 47-year-old pilot, who lives in Washington, D.C., was the only person on board and was not injured, according to a city press release. No passengers were involved.

The incident is under investigation.

Manassas Regional Airport—also known as Harry P. Davis Field—is located at 10600 Harry J. Parrish Boulevard, just southwest of the city. It’s the largest general aviation airport in Virginia and sees regular use from private pilots, flight schools, medevac services, and law enforcement agencies.

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