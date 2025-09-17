Train Blocks Quantico’s Only Entrance—Back Gate Opened to Let People Out

QUANTICO, Va. – A train blocked the only way in and out of the Town of Quantico on Wednesday morning, forcing Marine Corps officials to open a back gate that’s usually kept locked.

The train stopped at Potomac and Barnett Avenues, shutting down the sole everyday entrance to the town. Marine Corps Base Quantico said in a Facebook post that it opened Gate 3 on Broadway Avenue to let traffic flow while the crossing was blocked. The gate remained open until the train cleared, and officials later said traffic had “returned to normal.”

For years, residents and businesses have raised concerns about being cut off whenever a train stops on the tracks. Quantico Mayor Kevin Brown has urged the Marine Corps to allow emergency use of Broadway Street Gate to give first responders an alternate way in, but the request has been denied.

The issue has also reached a federal court. In 2022, Montclair resident Jennifer Nikolaisen, who owns property in Quantico, sued the Department of the Navy, arguing that the base’s Interim Access Control Policy restricting access to Fuller Road violated her constitutional rights. She said the policy made it difficult for contractors and guests to reach her property.

On April 26, 2024, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema dismissed the case, ruling that the Marine Corps Commander has the authority to set access rules for the installation. Nikolaisen says she plans to appeal.

Meanwhile, town leaders and residents remain concerned about relying on a single crossing for access. The town’s Facebook page has repeatedly shared photos of trains stopped across Potomac Avenue, reminding the community of just how fragile their connection to the outside world can be.