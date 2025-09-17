Neighborhood Notes: Fall Jubilee, Pool Draining Tips, 95 Express Lanes Closure

Manassas Fall Jubilee Returns October 4 with Music, Food, and Family Fun

One of our biggest signature events Fall Jubilee 🍂🎃 is coming soon! Mark your calendars for October 4, 10-5 for this fall favorite. There’s something for everyone at this free festival that features over 100 craft and community booths, food and drinks, live music 🎤 🎸and entertainment, fun and games for kids, and our Downtown #restaurants and shops.

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Team Quantico Wins Second Straight Battle of the Bases Softball Title

💪 Back to Back Champions! 🥎 🔥 September 13. Our Marine Corps Base Quantico softball team celebrated their second title after defeating Joint Base Andrews in the Battle of the Bases Softball Championship under the lights at Washington Nationals Park! 🔥 Sixteen teams from various military bases in the National Capital Region competed throughout the season but, once again, Team Quantico dominated and came out on top! Bravo Zulu and Congratulations!

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Prince William Police to Host Community Watch Presentation on Sept. 17

Join #PWCPD Crime Prevention officers for a Community Watch Presentation tomorrow, Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. The location is our Western District Station, 8900 Freedom Center Blvd. Manassas, VA Learn how you can work with the Police Department to make your neighborhood safer.

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Fredericksburg City Offices to Close Early on September 19 for Fiscal Year-End

NOTICE: The Treasurer’s Office, the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office and Utility Billing will close early at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 19. This closure is due to Finance performing Fiscal Year 2025 year-end closing activities. The City online payment portal at Invoice Cloud for taxes and utility bills will not be affected by this closure and will be available for your use. We appreciate your understanding and encourage you to plan accordingly. Regular hours will resume Monday, September 22.

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Spotsylvania Cancels 2025 Veterans Day Celebration

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the 4th Annual Veterans Day Celebration, originally set for November 1, 2025, citing economic challenges and limited partner support. Officials say postponing will allow for a stronger, more meaningful event in 2026.

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Nighttime Closure of 95 Express Lanes in Dale City Set for Sept. 18

On Thursday night, Sept. 18, weather permitting, the southbound-running 95 Express Lanes will be closed between the exit for Dale Boulevard (Route 784 to Dale City/Rippon Landing/rest area) and the exit for Route 234/Dumfries/Manassas) for Neabsco Creek bridge-related geotechnical work, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The left lane of the southbound-running 95 Express Lanes just before the exit for Dale Boulevard will be closed from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18. The southbound-running 95 Express Lanes will be fully closed from 10 p.m.

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Prince William Reminds Residents to Drain Pools Safely

An Important Message from the Prince William County Department of Public Works: 💧 Closing your pool? Drain it the right way! Improper pool draining can harm fish, wildlife, and local streams. Here’s how to help protect Prince William County’s waterways: ✅ Dechlorinate before draining (chlorine = 0) ✅ Drain slowly over grass or landscaped areas 🚫 Never drain into storm drains, ditches, or streets ⚠️ Saltwater pools must be drained into the sanitary sewer Protect our environment and be a good neighbor!

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