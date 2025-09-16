Police Blotter: Fatal Crash, Gun Arrests, Warrants, and Vandalism

A fatal crash in Manassas claimed the life of a 66-year-old man on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say the driver of a Mazda CX-5 may have suffered a medical emergency before running a red light at the intersection of Dumfries and Spriggs Roads, near Dumfries, and colliding with a cement truck. The driver died at the hospital, while the truck driver was uninjured and stayed on the scene.

In Triangle, a 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shots-fired incident on August 30. Police say Dalonte Lee Kendall exchanged gunfire with others near Graham Park and Old Triangle Roads, striking two nearby homes. He was arrested in Baltimore by U.S. Marshals and faces firearms charges. The investigation remains active.

In Stafford County, deputies made multiple arrests related to outstanding warrants. One woman turned herself in at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and was charged with public intoxication after appearing under the influence of an unknown substance. A man wanted in Spotsylvania was also arrested at America’s Best Value Inn.

That same night, a man was arrested for public intoxication after causing a scene at the Speedy Mart & Grill on Garrisonville Road. Deputies found him stumbling in the parking lot.

Stafford deputies also responded to a vandalism case on Mine Road, where a resident returned home after shopping to find their property had been damaged.

In Manassas City, police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect named Mathis, wanted for eluding officers and driving on a revoked license in a DUI-related case. Tipsters could receive up to $1,000 from Manassas City Crime Solvers for information leading to his arrest.

Here’s the full press release:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On September 15 at 1:32PM, officers responded to the area of Dumfries Rd and Spriggs Rd in Manassas (20112) to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2014 Mazda CX-5, identified as a 66-year-old man, was traveling southbound on Spriggs Rd approaching Dumfries Rd when the vehicle entered the intersection against a red signal and collided with a 2025 Mack cement truck that was traveling westbound on Dumfries Rd. The driver of the Mazda was transported to an area hospital where he later died. At this time, it is believed the driver of the Mazda may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the collision. The driver of the Mack cement truck, a 50-year-old man, was uninjured and remained at the scene. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.

*Reckless Handling of a Firearm ARREST – On September 15, a suspect involved in the shots fired call that was reported to have occurred in the area of Graham Park Rd and Old Triangle Rd in Triangle (22172) on August 30, was arrested. The accused, identified as Dalonte Lee KENDALL, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Baltimore, MD. The case remains active as additional suspects involved are still being sought.

Arrested on September 15: [No photo available]

Dalonte Lee KENDALL, 24, of Triangle

Charged with reckless handling of a firearm and possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Court Date: Pending | Status: In-Custody

Reckless Handling of a Firearm [Previously Released] – On August 30 at 5:36PM, officers responded to the area of Graham Park Rd and Old Triangle Rd in Triangle (22172) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed several gunshots were exchanged between multiple individuals in the above area before all parties dispersed. Two homes on nearby Heth Ct were struck. No injuries or other property damage were reported. Suspects involved were described as black males in their late teens-late 20s/early 30s.

WARRANT SERVED

Rappahannock Regional Jail, 1745 Richmond Highway, 9/15, 9:25 p.m. Deputy K.F. Shifflett responded to a self-surrender. A female had shown up who was wanted out of Stafford County for a capias offense. Before turning herself in, it was determined she took an unknown substance due to Deputy Shifflett observing several signs of intoxication. The suspect was served on her outstanding warrant and additionally charged with public intoxication. She was held without bond. America’s Best Value Inn, 605 Warrenton Road, 9/15, 10:38 p.m. Deputy A.J. Charoenthep responded to a warrant service. Deputy Charoenthep received information that a male, wanted out of Spotsylvania for providing a substitute screening test, was at this location. The suspect was located and detained without incident. He was served on his outstanding warrant and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Public Intoxication

Speedy Mart & Grill, 1075 Garrisonville Road, 9/15, 11:18 p.m. Deputy S.A. Edwards responded to a disturbance. The caller advised he was engaged in a verbal argument with an employee. When Deputy Edwards arrived, he located the caller stumbling in the parking lot. He had signs of intoxication and admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the call. He was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

VANDALISM

Mine Road, 9/14, 6:50 p.m. Deputy J.W. Courtney responded to a vandalism. After buying some seafood, the victim came back to his residence to discover it was vandalized.

WANTED

MATHIS is currently wanted for his involvement in eluding officers and driving with a revoked driver’s license, DUI related.

If you have any information or can assist in locating this subject, please contact Officer Gaines at (703) 257-8110 or [email protected]

The Manassas City Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Submit a tip online at https://manassascrimesolvers.org/ or call the confidential 24-hour tip line at (703) 330-0330.

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