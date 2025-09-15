Housing Market Slows, But Prices Keep Climbing in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The folks at the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors just shared their latest housing report with Potomac Local News—and it’s a mixed bag for buyers and sellers.

Even though more homes are hitting the market, sales have slowed compared to last year. Just 491 homes sold in August, down about 8% from 2024. But prices? Still going up. The median home price jumped over 5% to $485,750.

Sellers are finding that homes are taking a bit longer to move—27 days on average, up from 26 last year—while buyers are getting more options, with a big 37% spike in active listings. Interest rates are still a wild card, but the market seems to be leveling out after several years of sharp ups and downs.

This update covers the entire Fredericksburg housing market, but it doesn’t break down what’s happening in specific towns or counties. We’ll keep watching for those details.

Here’s the full press release:

Against a backdrop of expanding inventory and fewer sales than a year ago, the median price for August increased more than 5%, going from $461,500 last August to $485,750 this year. While prices continued to climb, the pace of sales continued to slow compared to last year. There were 491 homes transacted this August compared to 531 last year, representing a nearly 8% year-over-year decrease from August of 2024. That decline in sales led to a slight decrease of not quite 1% in total sold dollar volume, posting approximately $266.6 million in sales activity this year compared to $267.7 million last August. “As we move into the autumn season, the Fredericksburg housing market is showing its usual signs of slowing, with more listings coming online and prices holding steady,” states FAAR President-Elect Matthew Rathbun. “Sellers aren’t seeing the rapid pace of sales we’ve had in recent years, but the market remains balanced and healthy. Buyers, meanwhile, are enjoying a bit more breathing room in their search and are watching interest rates closely, hopeful that future drops could expand their options. Overall, we’re in a period of stabilization rather than sharp swings, which is good news for long-term market confidence.” Days on market, the time it takes from when a listing enters the market until it receives a ratified contract and is removed from active status on the multiple listing service, increased 4%—going from 26 days last August to 27 days this year. Active listings continued to expand in August with a 37% year-over-year increase from 2024. There were 944 homes on the market at the end of last August and that has ballooned to 1,295 homes active at the end of this August. New listings were up nearly 21% with 689 homes coming onto the market compared to 570 in August of last year. Even with all of the new selection on the market, new pendings were up a scant 1% with just a handful more under contract properties this August compared to last year. August of 2024 saw 495 new pending contracts while this year posted 502.

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