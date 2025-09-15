Crash on Courthouse Road Claims One Life—Investigation Ongoing

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. – A Goochland woman was killed in a head-on crash Sunday evening in Spotsylvania County, and investigators are still working to figure out exactly what happened.

The folks at the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office just told Potomac Local News that the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on September 14, in the 6800 block of Courthouse Road. Deputies say a 2022 Tesla X crossed the double yellow line and slammed into a 2024 Hyundai Tucson.

The driver of the Hyundai, 76-year-old Donna Pinnell of Goochland, died at the scene. Her family has been notified.

The Sheriff’s Traffic Reconstruction Unit is leading the investigation. Once their work wraps up, the case will be reviewed by the Commonwealth’s Attorney to determine whether charges will be filed.

Here’s the full press release:

News Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Major Delbert Myrick

Fatal Crash Under Investigation on Courthouse Road

On Sunday, September 14, 2025, at approximately 5:40 p.m., deputies from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision in the 6800 block of Courthouse Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located two vehicles involved in the crash: a 2022 Tesla X and a 2024 Hyundai Tucson. The preliminary investigation indicates the Tesla crossed the double yellow line and struck the Hyundai head-on.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as Donna Pinnell, 76, of Goochland, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her next of kin has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation by the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Traffic Reconstruction Unit. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be reviewed with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for charging considerations.

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