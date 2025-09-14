Watch for These Road Work Zones in Fredericksburg, Stafford, and Spotsylvania This Week

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The folks at VDOT just sent Potomac Local News their weekly heads-up on where road crews will be working across our area—and if you’re driving in Fredericksburg, Stafford, or Spotsylvania this week, here’s what you need to know.

On I-95, expect overnight lane closures southbound between Courthouse Road (Exit 140) and Centreport Parkway (Exit 136), and northbound between Ladysmith (Exit 110) and Spotsylvania (Exit 126). Crews will be doing milling, paving, and rumble strip installation.

In Spotsylvania, there’s a lot happening on Route 1, including daytime and overnight lane closures for utility work. Harrison Road and Courthouse Road (Route 208) will also see closures for widening and paving. Fiber installs and bridge washing are planned on multiple secondary routes too.

Stafford County will see work on Route 17, Kings Highway (Route 3), and Butler Road (Route 218), with ongoing fiber installation, paving, and median upgrades. Lane closures are mostly during off-peak hours.

In the City of Fredericksburg, watch for overnight work on Route 1 near Fall Hill Avenue, as well as daytime lane closures on Fall Hill Avenue itself.

The release also lists long-term construction projects, including widening around I-95 Exit 126, improvements at key intersections on Route 1, and ongoing work on Mudd Tavern Road and Harrison Road.

Where’s it all happening? Most of the listed projects are right here in our community: Fredericksburg, Stafford County, and Spotsylvania County. If you’re commuting—or even just running errands—this week’s travel alert is worth a glance.

Here’s the full press release:

VDOT FREDERICKSBURG DISTRICT WEEKLY TRAVEL ALERT Sept. 14 – 20, 2025 Scheduled lane closures for road work in the Fredericksburg, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula areas, weather permitting. For updated information, check 511Virginia Interstate 95 Southbound Exit 140 (Courthound Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.- 4:30 a.m. Alternating lane closures at mile markers 139-136 for milling and paving. Interstate 95 Northbound Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures at mile markers 110-111 for rumblestrip installation and pavement markings. Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m.- 4:30 a.m. Alternating lane closures at mile markers 121-126 for rumblestrip installation and pavement markings. Interstate 95 Northbound and Southbound Bridge Washing Monday – Saturday, 7 p.m.- 7 a.m. Mobile operation with alternating lane closures at various bridges in Caroline, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties for bridge washing. Stafford County Route 3 (Kings Highway) Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Single eastbound and westbound lane closures and shoulder closures between Cool Springs Road and Leonard Road. Fiber installation under permit. Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Single eastbound and westbound lane closures and shoulder closures between Leonard Road and Forest Lane Road. Fiber installation under permit. Route 17 Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 17 between Sanford Drive/South Gateway Drive and Falls Run Drive. Median improvements under permit. Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 17 between Poplar Road and Hartwood Church Road. Median improvements under permit. Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 17 between Hartwood Church Road and the Fauquier County line. Fiber installation under permit. Route 218 (Butler Road) Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Cool Springs Road and Route 1. Fiber installation under permit. Route 624 (Barrett Heights Road) Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for pavement marking work between Garrisonville Road and Onville Road. Route 641 (Onville Road) Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for pavement marking work between Aquia Creek bridge and Garrisonville Road. Route 614 (Telegraph Road) Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Mobile lane closures for milling and paving between Route 1 south side and Route 1 north side. Greenspring Drive Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for pavement marking work between end of state maintenance and Route 684 (Mine Road). Salisbury Drive Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for pavement marking work between Route 679 (Greenspring Drive) and Route 610 (Garrisonville Road). Staffordboro Boulevard Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures between Pike Place and Crater Lane for roadway construction. Mobile Pavement Marking: Secondary Roads Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Mobile lane closures will be underway on various secondary roads throughout Stafford to refresh pavement markings, which are routes numbered 600 and above. Bridge Washing Monday – Saturday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile lane closures for bridge washing, which removes debris to protect bridge condition and prevent deterioration. Bridge washing will occur in areas along the following routes: Route 1

Route 3

Route 17

Route 610

Route 626

Route 627

Route 651

Route 684

Route 753 Mobile Pavement Marking: Secondary Roads Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mobile lane closures will be underway on numerous secondary roads throughout Stafford to refresh pavement markings, which are routes numbered 600 and above. City of Fredericksburg Route 1 at Fall Hill Avenue, and Route 1 at Princess Anne Street and Hanson Avenue Intersection improvement projects are underway on Route 1 at the intersections with Fall Hill Avenue and Princess Anne Street/Hanson Avenue. Construction will be complete by June 2026. Intermittent single lane and shoulder closures will be needed at times, but most lane closures will occur overnight, and outside of peak weekday commute times. Spotsylvania County I-95 Exit 126 Area Improvements Route 1 is being widened to six lanes near the I-95 exit 126 interchange. This will provide space to build a second left turn lane for Route 1 traffic entering I-95 northbound and southbound. An auxiliary lane will be built on I-95 northbound from the on-ramp to the Route 208 (Courthouse Road) overpass to help entering vehicles merge with interstate traffic. The I-95 northbound and southbound on-ramps will be widened to receive traffic from dual left turn lanes. Two noise barriers will be built along I-95 southbound. Project completion in Sept. 2027. Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road) Widening Four travel lanes are now open on Mudd Tavern Road between I-95 and Route 1. A new secondary access route, Route 2092, remains under construction parallel to Mudd Tavern Road and will connect with South Roxbury Mill Road and Dan Bell Lane. Project completion was scheduled for late May 2025, but final construction activities continue. Updates will be posted to the project page. Route 620 (Harrison Road) Reconstruction and Widening Harrison Road is being widened to four lanes between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. The project will build a center turn lane along Harrison Road and additional through travel lanes at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections, and extend the current turn lanes at these intersections. Sidewalks will be built along Harrison Road, and pedestrian crossing signal equipment and crosswalks will be added at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections. Project completion in late summer 2026. Route 1 Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single northbound and southbound lane closures and shoulder closures between Spotsylvania Parkway and Massaponax Church Road. Fiber installation under permit. Route 1 Southbound Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single southbound lane closures and shoulder closures between Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road in Spotsylvania and Ladysmith Road in Caroline. Fiber installation under permit. Route 1 Southbound Monday – Friday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Single southbound lane closures and shoulder closures between Guinea Station Road and Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road. Gas main installation work under permit. Route 2/17 (Tidewater Trail) Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Lane closure between Benchmark Road and Pierson Drive. Water main installation work under permit. Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mobile lane closures for pavement marking work between Route 1320 (Powell Street) and the City of Fredericksburg line. Route 208 (Courthouse Road) Sunday – Monday, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. and Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. One-way alternating lane closures for milling and paving. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone. Read the release. Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures for traffic signal work at Brittany Commons Boulevard and Breckenridge Drive. Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Intermittent lane and shoulder closures between Southpoint Parkway and Leavells Road. Fiber install under permit. Monday – Tuesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Single lane closure for road widening work between Route 628 (Smith Station Road) and Route 1401 (Wild Turkey Drive). Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road) Sunday, 6 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures between I-95 and roundabout for final construction activities. Route 610 (Old Plank Road) Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Road widening work between Gordon Road and Ziyad Drive. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone. Route 636 (Mine Road) Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Intermittent lane and shoulder closures between Route 638 (Lansdowne Road) and Route 608 (Benchmark Road). Fiber install under permit. Route 639 (Leavells Road) Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Intermittent lane and shoulder closures between Courthouse Road and Harrison Road. Fiber install under permit. Route 711 (Southpoint Parkway) Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Intermittent right lane closure between Courthouse Road and Route 1. Fiber install under permit. Harrison Road Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Road widening work between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone. Route 2092 Sunday, 6 p.m.-5 a.m. Single lane closure for final paving work. Bridge Washing Monday – Saturday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile lane closures for bridge washing, which removes debris to protect bridge condition and prevent deterioration. Bridge washing will occur in areas along the following routes: Route 1

Route 3

Route 17

Route 208

Route 607

Route 608

Route 612

Route 620

Route 628

Route 632

Route 646

Route 656

Route 719

Route 738 Mobile Pavement Marking: Secondary Roads Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mobile lane closures will be underway on numerous secondary roads throughout Spotsylvania to refresh pavement markings, which are routes numbered 600 and above. Traffic Signal Work Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging in the following intersections: Route 3 at the intersection with Route 610 (Old Plank Road) and Route 675 (Five Mile Road)

Route 3 at the intersection with Route 688 (Single Oak Road) and Chancellor Village Road

Route 3 at the intersection with Route 627 (Gordon Road)

Route 3 at the intersection with the entrance to Chancellor Center and Salem Church Crossing

Route 627 (Gordon Road) and Route 674 (Chancellor Road)

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