Obituary: Robert Dooley (1976-2025)

Robert Dooley (Age 49)

Memorial service info

Robert “Rob” Raymond Dooley age 49, of Southport, North Carolina passed away peacefully on September 7, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. Rob was born on February 14, 1976, in Washington, DC, to Barbara Buczynski and the late Robert E. Dooley.

Rob lived a life marked by generosity, kindness, thoughtfulness, and loyalty. Building relationships and cultivating friendships were essential elements of Rob’s life, evidenced as far back as his high school days in Woodbridge, Virginia. He always showed up for friends and family, whether to buy a drink or bring something he knew they would enjoy.

Rob was known to pay for a meal for a friend or client he happened to see when he was dining out. He was the best gift giver. Rob had the most amazing deep voice and could sing beautifully. His contagious laugh and sense of humor were like no other.

His gift of making you feel important and heard was among his best qualities. As a visionary and big dreamer, Rob became a very successful real estate agent with a career spanning over 20 years. His main client was Southern Homebuilders Inc. and, for several years, assisted them with their new construction homes on Oak Island.

There were countless buyers and sellers throughout Brunswick County that he helped with making coastal NC their new home. Many of these clients became long-time friends. Dooley was an accomplished golfer and member of the Oak Island Golf Club.

He really could hit a golf ball 300 yards – and straight. He showcased his athletic prowess by achieving a hole- in-one at Oak Island Golf Club on hole number 17. But again, the friendships came first on and off the course, with rounds of golf and annual trips with different groups of golf buddies.

He was an early riser and would make his way each morning to Circle K to pick up his first coffee of the day and complete his Connections game to send to his brother John. He loved games of all kinds including Mario Kart, which he would play with his niece Renee who was incredibly proud when she could win against her competitive Uncle Rob.

Rob was a professionally trained chef and enjoyed cooking with friends. He enjoyed Manhattans, gambling, live music, sitting on the beach and fine dining…yes, he was bougie. He never wanted to stay at a hotel that didn’t have a bar which demonstrated his incredible relational personality and wanting to be around people.

Rob is survived by his mother, Barbara Buczynski; step-father, Peter Buczynski; step-mother, Diane Barentz; brother, John Dooley; sister-in-law, Shannon Dooley, and their daughter, Renee; aunt and uncle, Linda and Al Dooley; aunt and uncle, Judy and Rick Allen of Wilmington, Delaware; numerous cousins; and his beloved girlfriend, Kate Ienna.

A Celebration of Life and service will be held in October. Memorial donations may be made in Rob’s name to Meg’s Smile Foundation at www.megsmile.org Online condolences may be made at peacocknewnamwhite.com Peacock – Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.

Submitted by PNWFH