VDOT Highway Patroller Killed While Helping Driver on I-95

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – A contracted highway patroller was killed last night on Interstate 95 while trying to help a stranded driver, according to Virginia State Police.

The folks at VDOT just shared with Potomac Local News that one of their Safety Service Patrol members was hit while assisting a disabled Audi near the 151-mile marker—just north of Dumfries—about 7:58 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.

State Police say a Chrysler 300 lost control, crossed all lanes, and struck both the patroller and the Audi driver on the shoulder and travel lane. The patroller was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. The Audi driver was seriously hurt but is expected to recover. Charges are pending.

Safety Service Patrollers are the individuals VDOT sends out—free—to shut down lanes, clear wrecks, jump-start cars, provide stranded drivers with a gallon or two of gas, and get traffic moving again. They work on highways across Virginia, and their job is as dangerous as it is vital.

The crash is still under investigation.

Here’s the full press release:

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a Safety Service Patrol (SSP) member contracted by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) that occurred last evening (Sept. 6, 2025) at approximately 7:58 p.m. on Interstate 95 northbound at the 151-mile-marker. A Safety Service Patroller was assisting a disabled Audi on the right shoulder and travel lane of the interstate when a Chrysler 300 Sedan lost control, crossed all lanes of travel, and struck both the patroller and the Audi driver. The patroller was taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Audi suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

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