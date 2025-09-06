Shooting in Downtown Manassas Turns Into Abduction, Robbery Investigation

An early morning shooting in downtown Manassas on August 23 has now escalated into a broader investigation involving abduction and an attempted robbery. Police say one of the suspects forced a separate victim into a vehicle and tried to steal their car keys shortly after the shooting. That victim has since been found safe.

Joseph West, 31, was arrested on September 3 and is being held without bond at the Prince William Detention Center. He faces charges of abduction and attempted robbery.

Police are still searching for a second suspect, Adrian Kea, who is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. on the 8900 block of Center Street. Officers found evidence at the scene, and the shooting victim was later located at a hospital in stable condition. Investigators believe the incident was isolated.

Here’s the full press release:

Update on Aggravated Malicious Wounding

September 5, 2025 Arrest warrants have been obtained for the incident at the 8900 block of Center St on August 23, 2025. During the course of this investigation, investigators learned that an additional offense took place in which a separate victim was forced into a vehicle against their will. After the abduction, the offender attempted to rob the victim of their car keys. This offense occurred in conjunction with the shooting. The victim was located and is safe. This is still an active investigation. An arrest was made for one subject who was taken into custody on September 3, 2025. The other subject is currently still wanted for the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and aggravated malicious wounding. Anyone who may have additional information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Dranko at 703-257-8046 or [email protected]. Arrested:

WEST, Joseph

31 years of age

Held without bond at the Prince William Detention Center

Charges: Abduction and attempted robbery Wanted:

KEA, Adrian

Charges: Aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony PREVIOUSLY RELEASED Aggravated Malicious Wounding On Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 1:28 am, there were reports of shots being fired on the 8900 block of Center St. Officers arrived and located evidence that a shooting had occurred. Witnesses stated they saw a vehicle leaving the scene following the shooting. The victim was located at a local area hospital and is currently in stable condition. A thorough canvas of the area was conducted for evidence, and detectives are actively investigating the findings. This is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no additional threat to the public. Anyone who may have additional information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Dranko at 703-257-8046 or [email protected].

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