Heads up: Road Crews Will be Busy this week on I-95 and Route 1

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Here’s the scoop we just got from VDOT: Expect overnight lane closures on major roads across Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Fredericksburg this week as crews tackle everything from paving to fiber installs.
On Interstate 95, nighttime work is scheduled both northbound and southbound:
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Southbound I-95 will see alternating lane closures between Exits 140 (Courthouse Road) and 136 (Centreport Parkway) from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. through Thursday.
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Northbound I-95 will have paving work between Exits 118 (Thornburg) and 126 (Spotsylvania) during the same hours.
Bridge washing will also affect both directions of I-95 in Stafford and Spotsylvania during overnight hours.
In Spotsylvania, expect closures on Route 1, Route 208, Route 610 (Old Plank), and Route 639 (Leavells), plus several intersections along Route 3 for signal work. In Stafford, fiber and paving work will slow traffic along Route 17, Route 3 (Kings Hwy), and Butler Road.
And in Fredericksburg, road widening continues on Fall Hill Avenue and Route 1, with overnight closures starting Tuesday.
Planning to drive this week? Keep an eye on 511Virginia.org for real-time updates—and give yourself extra time if you’re traveling these routes.
Here’s the full press release:
VDOT FREDERICKSBURG DISTRICT WEEKLY TRAVEL ALERT
Sept. 7 – 13, 2025
INTERSTATE 95
I-95 Southbound
Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)
Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-4:30 a.m.
Alternating lane closures at mile markers 139-136 for milling and paving.
I-95 Northbound
Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)
Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-4:30 a.m.
Alternating lane closures at mile markers 121-126 for mobile paving operation.
I-95 Northbound and Southbound – Bridge Washing
Monday – Saturday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m.
Mobile operation with alternating lane closures at various bridges in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.
CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG
Route 1 Southbound
Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.
Right lane, turn lane and shoulder closures between Charles Street and Fall Hill Avenue for road widening work.
Fall Hill Avenue
Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Right lane, turn lane and shoulder closures between Bridgewater Street and Route 1 for road widening work.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Route 1
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Single northbound and southbound lane closures between Spotsylvania Parkway and Massaponax Church Road (fiber install).
Route 1 Southbound
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Lane closures between Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road and Ladysmith Road (fiber install).
Monday – Friday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.
Lane closures between Guinea Station Road and Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road (gas main install).
Route 2/17 (Tidewater Trail)
Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.
Lane closure between Benchmark Road and Pierson Drive (water main install).
Route 208 (Courthouse Road)
Monday – Friday, 24-hour lane closures
Pavement reconstruction between Lawyers Road and Lake Anna Bridge. Flaggers will stop traffic; pilot truck guides vehicles. No weekend work.
Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road)
Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Right lane closure between I-95 and roundabout (construction).
Route 610 (Old Plank Road)
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Road widening between Gordon Road and Ziyad Drive. Flaggers alternate one-way traffic.
Route 639 (Leavells Road)
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Intermittent lane and shoulder closures between Courthouse Road and Harrison Road (fiber install).
Route 711 (Southpoint Parkway)
Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.
Alternating lane closures between Courthouse Road and Route 1 (bridge repairs).
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Intermittent right lane closure between Courthouse Road and Route 1 (fiber install).
Harrison Road
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Road widening between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. Flaggers alternate one-way traffic.
Spotsylvania Parkway
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Alternating lane closures between Deep Creek Drive/Holley Oak Lane and New Berne Road/Yellow Birch Drive (crosswalk installation).
Mobile Pavement Marking – Primary Roads
Sunday – Tuesday, 7 p.m.-5 a.m.
Mobile lane closures on:
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Route 1
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Route 3 westbound
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Route 2/17
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Route 208
Mobile Pavement Marking – Secondary Roads
Sunday – Tuesday, 7 p.m.-5 a.m.
Friday – Saturday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
On secondary roads (Routes 600+).
Traffic Signal Work
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Alternating lane closures at intersections:
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Route 3 & Route 610 (Old Plank Rd), Route 675 (Five Mile Rd)
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Route 3 & Route 688 (Single Oak Rd), Chancellor Village Rd
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Route 3 & Route 627 (Gordon Rd)
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Route 3 at entrances to Chancellor Center and Salem Church Crossing
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Route 627 (Gordon Rd) & Route 674 (Chancellor Rd)
STAFFORD COUNTY
Route 3 (Kings Highway)
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Lane closures between Cool Springs Road and Leonard Road (fiber install).
Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.
Lane closures between Leonard Road and Forest Lane Road (fiber install).
Route 17
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Alternating lane closures:
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Between Sanford Drive/South Gateway Drive and Falls Run Drive (median work)
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Between Poplar Road and Hartwood Church Road (median work)
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Between Hartwood Church Road and Fauquier County line (fiber install)
Route 218 (Butler Road)
Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.
Lane and shoulder closures between Cool Springs Road and Route 1 (fiber install).
Route 601 (Hollywood Farm Road)
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Pavement marking between Caisson Road and Route 3 (Kings Hwy). One-way traffic with flaggers.
Route 624 (Barrett Heights Road)
Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.
Pavement marking between Garrisonville Road and Onville Road.
Route 641 (Onville Road)
Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.
Milling and paving between Aquia Creek bridge and Garrisonville Road.
Greenspring Drive
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Pavement marking between end of state maintenance and Route 684 (Mine Road).
Salisbury Drive
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Pavement marking between Route 679 (Greenspring Drive) and Route 610 (Garrisonville Road).
Route 2176 (Stableside Lane)
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Pavement marking between Hollywood Farm Road and Gateway Drive.
Staffordboro Boulevard
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Alternating lane closures between Pike Place and Crater Lane (construction).
Mobile Pavement Marking – Secondary Roads
Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
On secondary roads (Routes 600+).