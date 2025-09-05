Heads up: Road Crews Will be Busy this week on I-95 and Route 1

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Here’s the scoop we just got from VDOT: Expect overnight lane closures on major roads across Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Fredericksburg this week as crews tackle everything from paving to fiber installs.

On Interstate 95, nighttime work is scheduled both northbound and southbound:

Southbound I-95 will see alternating lane closures between Exits 140 (Courthouse Road) and 136 (Centreport Parkway) from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. through Thursday.

Northbound I-95 will have paving work between Exits 118 (Thornburg) and 126 (Spotsylvania) during the same hours.

Bridge washing will also affect both directions of I-95 in Stafford and Spotsylvania during overnight hours.

In Spotsylvania, expect closures on Route 1, Route 208, Route 610 (Old Plank), and Route 639 (Leavells), plus several intersections along Route 3 for signal work. In Stafford, fiber and paving work will slow traffic along Route 17, Route 3 (Kings Hwy), and Butler Road.

And in Fredericksburg, road widening continues on Fall Hill Avenue and Route 1, with overnight closures starting Tuesday.

Planning to drive this week? Keep an eye on 511Virginia.org for real-time updates—and give yourself extra time if you’re traveling these routes.

Here’s the full press release: