Sumo Suits and Sack Races: Abby Lybarger Brings Fun to FredNats Games

For Fredericksburg Nationals fans, the energy inside the ballpark isn’t just about the game on the field — it’s also about the voice and personality that keep the crowd laughing, cheering, and on their feet. That’s where Abby Lybarger comes in.

Lybarger, 22 years old, serves as the on-field emcee for the FredNats. She’s the one running contests between innings, hyping up the fans, and making sure even the slowest stretches of baseball are packed with fun. Lyberger, her cameraman, and her team constantly move around the stadium during every game, traveling up and down the stairs, finding fans to talk to, and setting up activities like Potato Sack Races in between innings.

“I’m there to keep the crowd entertained,” Lybarger said. “We do promo games in between the innings. We’ll grab fans as they walk into the ballpark, and anyone can participate. We just put on a show and bring the joy and the fun to the crowd.”

Her favorite? The sumo wrestling competition. “They get into these really big sumo costumes, and they have to push each other out of a circle. It’s my personal favorite, and usually a crowd favorite too,” she laughed.

Lybarger’s path to the microphone started five years ago when she joined the team as a promotions member. From there, she landed an internship with then-emcee Abby Perry. One day, she was asked to give it a try herself. “They threw me on the mic, and I’ve been doing it since then,” she said.

Even now, with two seasons under her belt, Lybarger admits she still gets butterflies. “At the beginning of the season, I still get a little nervous, but I think that’s good — it means you’re still having fun and enjoying it,” she said.

Off the field, Lybarger is a student at Germanna Community College, studying business with an interest in project management. She hopes to keep growing in the sports industry, especially in creative services and production.

And yes, she’s a baseball fan through and through. A longtime Washington Nationals supporter, she grew up going to Potomac Nationals games before the team moved to Fredericksburg. Now, she says, one of the best parts is combining her love of the game with a great support network. When her own family members aren’t cheering her on in the crowd, Lybarger knows she has a great support network with her team at the stadium, who are always supportive.

Lybarger’s team members, Madilyn and Emma, echoed the same sentiment, calling the promotion team a strong family that always roots for each other. Madilyn said Lybarger’s enthusiasm helps keep them all excited, and her leadership helps build the team into a family.

Lybarger’s advice for anyone who dreams of breaking behind the scenes in sports? Start in promotions. “That’s literally how I got the job,” she said. “The FredNats hold a job fair every year, and promotions is the best way to get into sports. You get to see a little bit of everything — and have the best job in the world.” For parkgoers, her favorite ballpark snacks are the fresh buttered popcorn and the churros.

For FredNats fans, that means more walk-off wins, more sumo suit battles — and more Abby Lybarger keeping the ballpark buzzing.

The FredNats have several home games this week: Thursday is City of Fredericksburg Employees Night, and there will be fireworks on Friday.