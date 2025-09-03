Stafford Blotter: Drunken Driver at Sheetz, Assaults, Public Intoxications, Thefts

A repeat DUI offender was arrested at the Sheetz on Washington Square Plaza after a concerned citizen reported she was “so drunk she couldn’t walk” yet still got behind the wheel. Deputies located the woman, found multiple alcoholic drinks in her vehicle, and charged her with her second DUI and refusal offense in five years. She was held without bond.

Assaults included an incident at Parkridge Pool where a man allegedly tried to “break the jaw” of a juvenile during a verbal fight on the basketball court. In another case, a dispute between a USPS worker and a resident on Park Cove Drive over a package ended with a physical altercation.

Thefts were reported at Wawa on Richmond Highway, where a man helped himself to multiple items, and at Walmart on Garrisonville Road, where a suspect was caught skip-scanning bacon and boxed wine. Both men were arrested—one also wanted out of Petersburg.

Public intoxication calls were spread across several locations, including Dunkin Donuts, where a man had “five drinks stronger than a pumpkin spice latte,” and Paris Lane, where a woman admitted to smoking a controlled substance. Additional intoxicated individuals were found on Crestwood Lane and Job Drive, including one violating a protective order.

Extortion was reported on Kellogg Mill Road when a scammer threatened a victim’s family via WhatsApp. Authorities say it was a common scam tactic.

Here’s the full press release:

Assault

Parkridge Pool, 3001 Parkway Boulevard, 8/31, 6:52 p.m. Deputy X.D. Bates responded to an assault. It was discovered the suspect assaulted a juvenile during a verbal altercation on the basketball court in an effort to “break his jaw.” The juvenile received no injuries and the suspect was charged with assault and battery. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

Park Cove Drive, 9/2, 8:58 p.m. Deputy B.E. Vaughn responded to an assault. It was discovered the victim and a USPS worker got into a verbal disagreement over a package. The mailbox mayhem escalated when the suspect assaulted the victim. He was issued a summons for assault and battery. DUI

Sheetz, 10 Washington Square Plaza, 9/1, 11:13 p.m. Deputy S.A. Fulford responded to a drunk driver complaint. The caller advised a female who was “so drunk she couldn’t walk” was now behind the wheel of a vehicle. Thanks to the concerned citizen’s description, Deputy Fulford located the vehicle at Sheetz and made contact with the driver. The driver had signs of intoxication and admitted to consuming beer prior to getting behind the wheel. Within the vehicle, Deputy Fulford located several beers and Buzzballz. The driver was charged with driving under the influence second offense within five years and second offense refusal. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. EXTORTION

Kellogg Mill Road, 9/2, 6:03 p.m. Sergeant A.T. Leckemby responded to an extortion report. The victim received a call on the app WhatsApp. The caller demanded money to be sent or the victim’s family would be harmed. Sergeant Leckemby informed the victim this was a common scam. LARCENY

Wawa, 3099 Richmond Highway, 9/1, 12:11 a.m. Deputy W.E. Trainor responded to a larceny. Staff advised a male suspect helped himself to numerous items without paying for them. Luckily, staff snapped a picture of the suspect’s vehicle, which helped Deputy Trainor identify the suspect. When Deputy Trainor arrived at the suspect’s residence, the suspect retreated further into the residence. After multiple callouts, the suspect eventually complied. He was charged with shoplifting and obstruction of justice. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 9/1, 10:59 a.m. Deputy C.M. Sterne responded to a larceny in progress. Staff advised a male suspect was skip scanning items to include bacon and boxed wine. The bacon bandit was discovered to be wanted out of Petersburg for a capias offense. He was served on his outstanding warrant and additionally charged with shoplifting. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond. PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Dunkin Donuts, 551 Warrenton Road, 8/31, 4:06 p.m. Deputy A.G. Hart responded to a loud customer making a scene. When Deputy Hart made contact with the suspect, it was discovered he had consumed “five drinks” stronger than the typical pumpkin spice latte. Due to his signs of intoxication the suspect was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Paris Lane, 8/31, 7:55 p.m. Deputies responded to a disturbance. When they arrived, they discovered a “hyper-verbal” female standing in the middle of the roadway. After noticing signs of intoxication, and her admitting to smoking a controlled substance, she was charged with public intoxication. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Crestwood Lane, 8/31, 11:55 p.m. Deputy S.M. Kotter responded to a potential emergency protection order violation. Deputies received information that a male suspect was returning to a residence with the intent to violate a protection order previously placed. Deputy Kotter would observe the suspect at the residence actively finishing a beer. The suspect was charged with violating a protective order and public intoxication. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Job Drive, 9/1, 7:02 p.m. Deputy R.H. Ryan was investigating a reckless driver report when he observed a male actively consuming beer in view of the public. The suspect had signs of intoxication and admitted to having “six to eight” beers. He was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

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