Fredericksburg Police Want Teens to Join Their Youth Academy This Fall

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The folks at the Fredericksburg Police Department just told Potomac Local News they’re gearing up for the second year of their Youth Academy—and they’re looking for young people to sign up now.

The 10-week program is open to teens and young adults between the ages of 14 and 20 who want a behind-the-scenes look at how local law enforcement works. Participants will meet every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. starting September 15 at the Fredericksburg Police Department on Cowan Boulevard.

The Youth Academy offers hands-on experiences, insight into the Emergency Communications Center, and leadership training—plus, it’s completely free. The department says it’s a great opportunity for anyone considering a future in public service or just looking to learn more about their community.

Interested students can register online by scanning the QR code in the flyer or clicking this link. Questions? Reach out to Deputy Police Chief Betsy Mason at 540-654-5934 or [email protected].

Here’s the full press release:

Join the Fredericksburg Police Department’s Fredericksburg Youth Academy Unlocking Potential – Strengthening Character – Empowering Leaders The Fredericksburg Youth Academy is a program designed for young adults between 14 and 20 interested in learning about law enforcement and the Emergency Communications Center. This 10-week program aims to develop character and leadership skills while providing an opportunity to observe the inner workings of the Fredericksburg Police Department. 🗓 Mondays, 6 – 8pm

📅 September 15th – November 17th

📍 Fredericksburg Police Department

2200 Cowan Blvd.

Fredericksburg, VA 22401 For inquiries, contact Deputy Police Chief Betsy Mason at:

📞 540-654-5934

✉️ [email protected] Sponsored by: Fredericksburg Host Lions Club To register for the Fredericksburg Youth Academy, please visit our website and fill out an application:

🔗 https://bit.ly/482c61P

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