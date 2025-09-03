Fredericksburg Police Blotter: Strangulation Arrest, Theft, Drug Charges

A strangulation arrest involving bodily injury led the Fredericksburg Police blotter this week. Officers charged 25-year-old Felicia Lee Rivera of Fredericksburg with the offense.

Other arrests included charges of assault and battery, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, and inhaling drugs. Those arrested ranged in age from 20 to 56 and came from Fredericksburg, Stafford, and Spotsylvania.

Police also responded to a series of larcenies, including multiple thefts from vehicles. Reports came from the 1400 block of Preserve Lane, the 200 block of Ivanhoe Court, and the 800 block of William Street. In addition, car parts and a license plate were stolen on Brent Street and Sunken Road.

Here’s the full press release:

Larceny

800 block William Street, 8/26, A person reported that their luggage was stolen. Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

1400 block Preserve Lane, 8/29, A person reported that cash was stolen from their car.

200 block Ivanhoe Court, 9/1, A person reported that fishing pole was stolen. Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts/Accessories:

1400 block Brent Street, 8/29, A person reported that a car part was stolen.

800 block Sunken Road, 8/29, A person reported that license plate was stolen. Arrests:

Barr, Ryan Mathew David, 31, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I,II controlled substance.

Watkins, Reginald Rayshawn, 51, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of assault and battery.

Harvey, Kenneth Robert, 56, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intoxication in public.

Rivera, Felicia Lee, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of strangulation: results in wounding/bodily injury.

Connors, Jeremiah A., 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of inhaling drugs.

Carroll, Derwin Lamar, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intoxication in public.

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