George Stewart Talks Data Centers, Taxes, and Schools in Gainesville Race

GAINESVILLE, Va. – George Stewart, the Democratic nominee for Gainesville District Supervisor in Prince William County, sat down with Potomac Local News Publisher Uriah Kiser for the latest episode of the Potomac Local News Podcast.

Stewart, a Navy veteran and Dominion Valley resident, discussed the ongoing debate over data centers, including the controversial Prince William Digital Gateway project, property taxes, the county’s school revenue-sharing agreement, and the need to grow the commercial tax base.

He also explained how his approach to schools and taxes differs from his Republican opponent, Patrick Harders, in the November 4, 2025, special election.

Watch the full interview here:



About the Guest:

George Stewart, Democratic nominee for Gainesville District Supervisor

U.S. Navy veteran and financial consultant

Lives in Dominion Valley with his wife and daughter

Chapters: