George Stewart Talks Data Centers, Taxes, and Schools in Gainesville Race

GAINESVILLE, Va. – George Stewart, the Democratic nominee for Gainesville District Supervisor in Prince William County, sat down with Potomac Local News Publisher Uriah Kiser for the latest episode of the Potomac Local News Podcast.
Stewart, a Navy veteran and Dominion Valley resident, discussed the ongoing debate over data centers, including the controversial Prince William Digital Gateway project, property taxes, the county’s school revenue-sharing agreement, and the need to grow the commercial tax base.
He also explained how his approach to schools and taxes differs from his Republican opponent, Patrick Harders, in the November 4, 2025, special election.
Watch the full interview here:
About the Guest:
- George Stewart, Democratic nominee for Gainesville District Supervisor
- U.S. Navy veteran and financial consultant
- Lives in Dominion Valley with his wife and daughter
Chapters:
- 0:00 – Intro & guest bio
- 1:10 – Why this race keeps circling back to data centers
- 5:00 – Do data centers belong near neighborhoods?
- 7:15 – PW Digital Gateway court fight & what the Board should do
- 10:40 – Property taxes: relief vs. investment
- 13:05 – Data center tax rate—what Stewart would change
- 15:10 – Building a stronger commercial base
- 18:05 – Jobs, small business, and mixed-use ideas
- 21:00 – How Stewart differs from Patrick Harders on schools & revenue sharing
- 24:10 – Meals tax, attainable housing, closing thoughts