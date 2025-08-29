Business Renovation of Historic Goolrick’s Pharmacy Slowed, Now Aiming for Spring 2026 By Mike Salmon Published August 29, 2025 at 8:32AM | Updated August 29, 2025 at 9:15AM Jeh Hicks is the energy behind the renovation. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Mike Salmon View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford