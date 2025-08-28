Parents Say Fredericksburg’s School Buses Still a Mess—Here’s What’s Being Done

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Parents packed a hastily called Fredericksburg School Board meeting Wednesday night to share stories of buses running hours late, confusing routes, and families left in the dark.

Several parents reported that the district’s new tracking app indicated children had been “dropped off” even while they were still waiting at bus stops. Others described unsafe stops on busy streets and long waits at schools while drivers tried to juggle double runs.

Transportation leaders informed the board that they are hiring more drivers, borrowing buses from nearby school divisions, and training administrators on the routing system so schools can print rosters, track buses, and directly assist families. Two new special-education buses are set to arrive next week, and the district is considering adjusting school start times to ease the strain.

One proposed solution is an “opt-in” bus system, which ensures that only students who actually ride are placed on routes. Vice Chair Kathleen Pomeroy (Ward 2) urged administrators to use driver records to avoid excluding children. “Could we have something where the bus drivers are essentially opting the kids in that are riding the bus every day?” she asked.

Board Chair Matt Rowe (Ward 1) said the emergency meeting was about transparency. “We’re dealing with a problem here, and we appreciate you all coming out on very short notice … to share your experiences with us,” he told the audience. He added that communication with families has to improve. “I don’t want this to get lost in an avalanche of other communication … I want very consistent outreach to make sure we get answers from all the parents.”

Other members floated ideas for improving driver recruitment, including more visible advertising such as placing banners at busy intersections. Another worried that families could miss key notices, leaving children without a bus ride.

Neighboring Stafford County made a similar change this year after its own transportation breakdowns in 2024. Families there were required to register for bus service ahead of the 2025–26 school year, with nearly 30,000 students opting in by June. Stafford leaders said the change helped balance routes, and the county reported a smooth opening day earlier this month.

In Fredericksburg, Superintendent Marci Catlett and staff promised daily updates to families as fixes are rolled out.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly attributed remarks to Malvina Rollins Kay (Ward 4). Rollins Kay was not present at the Aug. 27 meeting.