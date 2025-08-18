VEA Hearing to Decide Fate of Prince William Teachers Union Raises Questions Over Witnesses, Transparency

MANASSAS, Va. – The Virginia Education Association (VEA) will convene a hearing on Saturday, August 23, 2025, to determine the future of the Prince William Education Association (PWEA), the largest local teachers union in Virginia, which was placed under emergency trusteeship last month. But as the date approaches, controversy is mounting over whether the individuals who voted to impose the takeover will testify.

In an email exchange obtained by Potomac Local News, the hearing officer confirmed he does not have the authority to compel testimony from any individual, including members of the VEA Board and staff who voted to remove PWEA’s elected leadership. As a result, those decision makers may not appear and would not be subject to cross-examination during the proceedings.

VEA has said it will only produce three witnesses it has also listed on its own side, while rejecting PWEA’s broader list of potential witnesses. PWEA representatives argue this position is untenable, denying them the opportunity to question those directly responsible for the takeover.

On July 21, VEA placed PWEA under emergency trusteeship, citing a financial audit that alleged misuse of funds, overspending, and mismanagement. The action removed President Maggie Hansford and the elected board, changed the locks at the union’s Manassas headquarters, and discarded board members’ personal belongings.

VEA pointed to more than $355,000 spent on travel and lodging as part of its justification. Hansford’s supporters countered that the expenses were necessary for training and organizing. Six ousted board members told the Until They Kick Us Out podcast on August 1 that they believe the takeover was politically motivated and targeted Hansford’s leadership.

The fallout has extended into Hansford’s professional life. On August 7, Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) informed Hansford that it would not consider her August 1 employment application, citing concerns raised in the trusteeship decision. Hansford previously worked for PWCS as a speech pathologist before serving full-time as PWEA president.

In a statement to Potomac Local News on August 9, Hansford said the trusteeship was imposed under false pretenses and accused VEA leadership of attempting to block her from returning to office. “It’s crucial that PWEA members voice their concerns about the injustices we are all facing,” Hansford wrote.

The hearing is scheduled for Saturday, August 23, 2025. VEA has not confirmed the time or location.

As part of its reporting, Potomac Local News has asked VEA to address several questions:

Why will the Board members and staff who voted to impose the trusteeship not be made available as witnesses?

What is VEA’s response to PWEA’s concern that the decision-makers in the trusteeship process may not be subject to cross-examination?

Can VEA confirm the date, time, and location of the August 23 hearing?

Will the hearing be open to members of the public, includingthe press?

VEA has not yet responded. Potomac Local News will update this article if and when a response is received.

Correction: George Mason University has since confirmed that no such meeting will be held on any of its campuses.