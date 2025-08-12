The Center Square: President Donald Trump announced Monday that his administration is placing the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control and activating the National Guard to address violent crime in the nation’s capital. The move, made under Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, includes sending 800 National Guard troops to the district, according to the White House. — More from The Center Square.
Youngkin Supports Trump’s Move to Place D.C. Police Under Federal Control
Author
-
I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!