Fredericksburg Free Press: Paula and Robert Welsh are selling their six-bedroom, five-bath historic home in downtown Fredericksburg through a “write your way home” essay contest, with tickets priced at $200. Proceeds will benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and SPCA if at least 15,000 tickets are sold. — More from Fredericksburg Free Press.
Essay Contest Offers Chance to Win $1.8M Historic Fredericksburg Home for $200
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!