Manassas Park Community Center is Closed This Week for its Annual Deep Clean

MANASSAS PARK, Va. – The folks at the Manassas Park Community Center just told Potomac Local News they’re taking a short break this week for their annual cleaning and maintenance. From Sunday, August 10, through Friday, August 15, the entire center—including the indoor pool—will be closed. Doors reopen bright and early on Saturday, August 16, at 7 a.m.

This isn’t just any local rec center—it’s a multi-generational community hub that’s been serving Manassas Park since 2010. Built with a 50-year vision in mind, the $18.5 million, 79,280-square-foot facility has two full-size basketball courts, an eight-lane pool, a fitness center, multi-purpose rooms, event spaces, and areas for preschoolers, teens, and seniors. It’s also designed as an emergency shelter with backup power for more than 1,000 people.

Here’s the full Facebook post:

🚨 MPCC is now CLOSED 🚨

Our annual cleaning and maintenance week has officially begun‼️ The Community Center and indoor pool will remain closed Sunday, August 10 – Friday, August 15.

We’ll reopen with our regular hours on Saturday, August 16 at 7:00am.

Thank you for your patience while we freshen up the facility! 🧼🪣🧽

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