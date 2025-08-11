Prince William Times: Brian Landrum, a Republican candidate for Gainesville District supervisor, has said he won’t take any donations from data center developers. But as recently as 2023, he served as treasurer for a political action committee tied to former county board chairman Corey Stewart that accepted a $5,000 donation from a local data center developer. More from Prince William Times.
Brian Landrum Linked to PAC That Took Data Center Developer Donation
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!