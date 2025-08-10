Townhouse Fire Near Manassas Displaces Five, Injures One

Firefighters from multiple agencies battled a large townhouse fire on Whitemoss Drive near Manassas on Saturday evening. Crews arrived just after 8:30 p.m. to find heavy flames in the back of the home quickly spreading inside.

A second alarm was called to help fight the blaze. All residents escaped safely, but one adult was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The home suffered extensive damage and was declared unsafe to occupy, along with an adjoining townhouse.

At least five adults were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

Here’s the full press release:

Townhouse Fire

Saturday, August 9, 2025

8:26 PM Last evening units were dispatched to the 9000 blk of Whitemoss Drive (Manassas) for multiple reports of a townhome on fire. Crews arrived on the scene with heavy fire in the rear rapidly extending into the structure. A second alarm was dispatched to assist the initial units. All occupants had safely evacuated. One adult occupant was transported to a nearby medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries. The home sustained extensive damage and was declared unsafe to occupy by the Building Official. The adjoining home was also declared unsafe. No other units were damaged. At least five (5) adults were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The Fire Marshal’s is on the scene determining the cause of the incident.

Here’s an update from Prince William Professional Firefighters:

Multiple Alarm Fire – Fairmont Avenue

Last night, Units from the 1st and 4th Battalions were joined by the City of Manassas and Manassas Park as they battled a multiple alarm blaze off Fairmont Avenue.

Pre-arrival video shows the intensity of the blaze that took dozens of firefighters over an hour to control. One occupant was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The fire is under routine investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.



Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/