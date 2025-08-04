Prince William County Unveils Beautification Project in Potomac District

Prince William County officials recently unveiled a new beautification project in the Potomac District, focused on the area known as the Southern Gateway—stretching from Marine Corps Base Quantico through the Town of Quantico and north toward Dumfries.

North Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey, who serves as vice chair of the Board of County Supervisors, announced the project in a recent video, highlighting its emphasis on native landscaping, environmental awareness, and community pride.

“We planted Virginia shrubberies and trees that surround the bed of the landscape,” Bailey said in the video. “We’ve also planted perennials, which are year-round plants and flowers that will give us a year-round ambiance as you come into our district.”

An educational sign was also installed to promote pollinator awareness and the environmental goals of the project.

While the project was praised for incorporating local heritage and natural beauty, several details remain unclear. Potomac Local News emailed Bailey and county staff to learn more about the scope and impact of the beautification effort. Among our questions:

Why was this particular area of the county chosen for the project?

What is the total cost, and how is it being funded?

What is the expected timeline from start to finish?

Will other parts of Prince William County receive similar beautification efforts? If so, which ones, and why?

Despite a request for comment by a specified deadline, neither Bailey nor the county staff responded to these questions.