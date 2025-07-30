Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center, Chatham to Close for Major Upgrades Beginning August 4

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center and Chatham Manor, two of the most prominent sites within Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, will temporarily close for extensive upgrades starting August 4, 2025, according to the National Park Service.

The closures will allow for essential infrastructure improvements and safety upgrades. The Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center will be closed for approximately six to seven months to accommodate the installation of a fire suppression system, a waterline upgrade, and an overhaul of the building’s aging electrical systems. Chatham will close for about one year for interior rehabilitation, including lead paint encapsulation, new carpet installation, and plaster repairs.

Park officials say the full closures are necessary to protect staff and visitors during construction, which will include exposure to dust, lead paint, limited water service, and the absence of air conditioning.

Despite the closures, the grounds at both locations will remain open to the public, with access to walking trails and outdoor exhibits. The Fredericksburg Park Store, located next to the visitor center, will also remain open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Park staff will continue to provide education and orientation services through mid-October, after which staff will be on a reduced schedule.

The National Park Service notes that museum curators will follow strict procedures to safely remove and store all historic artifacts currently on display inside the buildings.

The work is part of a broader initiative to modernize and preserve key elements of the park. Chatham had already undergone a fire suppression system installation earlier this year and remained partially open through the summer to accommodate high visitation.

Park staff say they look forward to reopening the upgraded facilities in spring and summer 2026.

Visitation Remains Strong

According to National Park Service statistics, 818,533 people visited Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park in 2024. That number was slightly down from 844,890 visitors in 2023, the park’s highest total in the past four years. In 2022, the park recorded 756,296 visits, and in 2021, 838,835.

More information about the closures and project updates is available at go.nps.gov/frsp-2025-buildingclosures.