Fatal Crash at Ashton and Godwin in Manassas Claims One Life

A 72-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Manassas. Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of Ashton Avenue and Godwin Drive just after 6 p.m.

Two people from one vehicle were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the second vehicle—identified as Earline Steward—died at the scene. The crash involved a grey Kia Forte and a white Ford F550.

Manassas City Police are seeking dashcam footage or witness information to help with their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Master Police Officer Daniels at 703-257-8175 or [email protected].

Here’s the full press release:

Fatal Auto Accident

On July 26, 2025, at 6:05 p.m., Manassas City Police responded to the intersection of Ashton Ave and Godwin Dr for an automobile accident. Officers arrived on the scene and located two vehicles with significant damage. Two individuals from one vehicle were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sole occupant of the second vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene. The deceased’s next of kin has been notified.

Deceased: Steward, Earline, 72 The investigators for this case are requesting assistance in obtaining any dashboard camera footage that may have captured the accident or any driving behaviors leading up to the incident.

Vehicles involved: Grey Kia Forte

White Ford F550 No further details will be released at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Manassas City Police Department’s investigator, Master Police Officer Daniels at 703-257-8175 or [email protected].

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